BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Beaver Creek Wetland Association will be conducting its ninth annual public monarch butterfly tagging program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at Koogler Wetland/Prairie Preserve on Beaver Valley Road at the intersection of New Germany Trebein Road.

Six monarchs tagged during BCWA’s 2015 and 2016 programs were recovered in central Mexico in 2017, a trip of about 2000 miles.

Come help capture monarchs for tagging and learn about their migration to Mexico. There will be additional activities for kids. A limited number of nets will be provided. Long pants and closed toe shoes are recommended.

BCWA will also schedule monarch tagging programs for youth groups by request on weekday afternoons between Sept. 19-28. For more information contact admin@beavercreekwetlands.org or 937-320-9042.