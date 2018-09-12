Take action scholarship contest

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced the start of the 10th annual Take Action Video Contest, which gives Ohio high school students a chance to win up to $2,500 in college scholarships.

To enter the contest, Ohio high school students (grades 9 to 12) must produce and submit a 60-second video on one of the following topics: the National Do Not Call Registry; dealing with illegal robocalls; or using technology to stop unwanted calls. The deadline to enter is Dec. 7, 2018.

Students may enter individually or in teams of two. College scholarships will be awarded to the top three winning individuals or teams: $2,500 for first place; $1,500 for second place; and $1,000 for third place.

“We encourage Ohio high school students to participate in this contest,” Attorney General DeWine said. “This is a way for students to learn about important consumer protection topics while demonstrating their creativity.”

Additional information, official rules, and guidelines are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/TakeActionContest.