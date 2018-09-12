BREAKING: Merricks expected to plea

XENIA — Judge Michael A. Buckwalter’s courtroom is full this morning, Sept. 12 for the expected pleas of Dustin and Bret Merrick, both accused of murder.

The brothers are accused of allegedly shooting and killing William “Skip” Brown, 44, inside his Yellow Springs home and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside the home in January of 2017.

Jury selection began last week for Dustin Merrick. It was expected to take two weeks before trial would begin.

Bret Merrick’s trial was scheduled to begin in October.

Dustin Merrick was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice. He was facing the death penalty.

Bret Merrick was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Check back later for more information.