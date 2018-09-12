BREAKING: Bret Merrick changes plea to guilty

XENIA — Bret Merrick pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter with a firearms specification.

Judge Michael A. Buckwalter’s courtroom was full this morning for the first part of the Sept. 12 hearing.

Bret and his brother Dustin Merrick are accused of allegedly shooting and killing William “Skip” Brown, 44, inside his Yellow Springs home and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, outside the home in January of 2017.

During the hearing, Bret Merrick said it was correct that he did not shoot either of the victims. The judge read an at least 20 paragraph plea agreement/reccomendation. Bret said he waived his rights to trial and rights to an appeal.

Buckwalter said sentencing would be held today.

Jury selection began last week for Dustin Merrick. It was expected to take two weeks before trial would begin. He is expected to plea later today.

Bret Merrick’s trial was scheduled to begin in October.

The hearing will resume after a brief recess. Check back later for more information.