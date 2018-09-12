BREAKING: Merrick brothers plead guilty to murders

XENIA — Both Merrick brothers pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the murders of William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall this morning in Common Pleas Court, and in doing so, avoided the possibility of the death penalty.

Bret Merrick, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter with a firearms specification. Judge Michael A. Buckwalter sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Dustin Merrick, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder with firearms specifications, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, plus six years for firearms specifications.

The courtroom was full this morning — with families of the victims, court personnel and elected officials. Family members addressed the court before the sessions were over. Bret Merrick apologized for the crimes.

According to an official release from the prosecutor’s office, Dustin Merrick murdered Brown and Mendenhall during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2017 at their residence outside of Yellow Springs. Dustin Merrick was accompanied by his brother, Bret Merrick. Dustin Merrick shot Brown to death in his bedroom after sneaking into his apartment while it was still dark outside. Mendenhall woke up to the violence in the apartment next door. Dustin Merrick shot her in order to silence her as a potential witness. The release continued, stating that Bret Merrick accompanied his brother and took no steps to prevent Dustin Merrick from committing the crimes.

Parties reached the sentencing agreements for both defendants after the prosecutor’s office consulted the sheriff’s office and the families.

Jury selection began last week for Dustin Merrick’s trial. Bret Merrick’s trial was scheduled to begin in October.