New Gathering Place Kicks Off at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to open a new family friendly area called the Yard. This area is sponsored by Soin Medical Center. T

he Yard features family favorites like air hockey, ping pong, corn hole, oversized chess, Jenga, Connect Four and a newly released game called soccer pool which is a large pool table with soccer balls.

The Yard is located between Icing and Lids on the upper level above the main entrance and is open during regular mall hours. “The Yard is another component that we feature to expand past the traditional shopping experience. It is a great place for the community to gather and take advantage of this unique experience as well as our shopping, dining and entertainment options” says Dawn Mader, Marketing Director at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be hosting a kick off event 5:39-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 for the Yard that will feature games, food trucks, refreshments and attendees can enter to win a gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. to officially kick off the event.

The mall is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons. For more information visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or call 937-

427-4300.