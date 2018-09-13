Coats for Kids campaign kicks off

DAYTON — WDTN and Dayton’s CW are kicking off the 35th Annual Coats for Kids campaign Thursday, Sept. 13.

Since the inception of the campaign, Coats for Kids has collected and distributed nearly 500,000 coats and other winter accessories to less fortunate children and adults throughout the Miami Valley.

“No person should go a day without a coat to keep them warm for the cold winter ahead,” said WDTN & Dayton’s CW Vice President & General Manager Joe Abouzeid. “We’re proud to work with our sponsors and partners to do whatever we can to help. The success of this campaign is due to the great people of Dayton who’ve donated coats over the years.”

The campaign, scheduled to run from Sept. 13 through Oct. 19, will once again ask residents of the Dayton region to take any new or washable coat that they or their children may have outgrown to any sponsor location and place them in the Coats for Kids collection barrel.

The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and RUSH Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge and then WDTN and Dayton’s CW will distribute the coats to children in need of assistance.

Distribution of the coats will take place Friday, Nov. 2 at Catholic Social Services. For a complete list of drop-off locations, visit www.wdtn.com.