XENIA — Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall, Humpty Dumpty had a … wait, is there a way to protect Humpty from falling off the wall and hurting himself? That’s the question Arianne Ketchen’s kindergarten class at McKinley Elementary pondered.

They thought of reasons why Humpty fell from the wall in the first place — maybe a horse pushed him? He tripped? He was rocking and got off balance? The students also made predictions and tested materials to see if they could protect Humpty.

The students built a brick wall and put Humpty (a hard boiled egg) in a bag surrounded by different materials: Playdoh, pom poms, napkins, popsicle sticks and felt letters. They kept track of the cracks on a chart. Playdoh was the only material that prevented the egg from cracking.

The students cheered when Humpty was saved. Unfortunately, the other materials did not prevent cracks, so the other Humpty Dumpty eggs did have a great fall after all.