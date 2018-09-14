GCCC Issue 2 to appear on ballot

XENIA — Greene County Career Center has announced that its 1.03 mill bond issue to build a new facility will appear on the November ballot as Issue 2.

The levy will enable the career center to move all of its main campus career-technical programs to the new building while expanding into career areas like robotics, cybersecurity, drone technology and engineering technology.

“Our market research shows that there is a need for expansion,” said Superintendent David Deskins. “Manufacturing companies tell us they are losing business due to a lack of trained workers. This new facility will be able to help us meet the needs of the job market.”

The proposed new facility will be located at the juncture of State Route 68, State Route 35 and Union Road on the south end of Xenia. The career center board of education has approved the purchase of private property at that location.

“The site that was chosen will provide quicker access to five of the seven districts we serve,” added Deskins. “We have been working on this project for over two years and exhausted all efforts to find state and private funding to cover property and building costs. We wanted to keep the millage as low as possible and we were able to accomplish that.”

Greene County Career Center has served the region with career-technical training for high school and adult students since 1967. Current high school programs at the main campus include auto collision repair, automotive technology, career exploration, construction technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, digital media, electrical wiring and motor controls, equine science, health science, information technology, natural resource technology, power equipment mechanics, sports and exercise science, veterinary science and welding and metal fabrication. Criminal justice in the form of peace officer basic training and a corrections academy are offered for adults.

Satellite offerings through the county’s seven districts feature marketing, career-based intervention, agriculture, engineering, biotechnology, information technology and family and consumer science.

Current main campus enrollment is nearly 700. More than 2,000 additional Greene County students take advantage of career-technical programming in the seven districts.