Five Rivers hosting open house

XENIA — Five Rivers Health Centers is inviting the public to its free open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at its new Greene County Health Center in the Greene County Public Health building, 360 Wilson Drive.

The event will include free health and dental screenings, education and information about services and job opportunities at the health center, community partner displays, Medicaid enrollment assistance and new patient registration. Raffle prizes will be drawn and refreshments will be served.

“Five Rivers Health Centers is happy to be here, serving the residents of Greene County,” said Missi Pollock, center manager. “Our new facility is beautiful and we are eager to tell the community about our health care services.”

Five Rivers Health Centers is a federally-qualified health center, non-profit organization, committed to providing patients with high-quality, low-cost healthcare. The center accepts most insurance and offers a sliding fee scale, seeing patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“We hope Greene County residents will consider us as their medical home,” Pollock said. “We offer comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health and support services for people of all ages.”