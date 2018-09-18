Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of August. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Fellowship of the Geeks for adults, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Registration required.

Wednesday Morning Story Time, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 26.

The Blue Ribbon Kitchen for adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Lori Firsdon of Forte Organizers will help you create efficient kitchen organizing solutions for preparing meals with ease. Family life, meal prep, and entertaining flows amazingly smoother in The Blue Ribbon Kitchen. Registration required.

Books & Babies, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 27. Stories, music, and early literacy activities.

Book Smarts Book Cub for grades 3-5, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. A book group for kids who enjoy reading and talking about books.

Sugar & Spice﹘A Romance Reader Book Club for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, 72 W. Franklin St. This unique book club is for fans of romance novels or anyone who would like to try that genre. The goal is for you to have a list of new authors and books that you may want to try out.

Get Graphic, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Join the graphic novel book club.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Bring a project and drop in for craft and conversation.

Voting 101, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Learn the essentials such as navigating the board of elections website, finding sample ballots, and getting registered. Registration forms for eligible voters. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006. .

Tech Thursday for ages 6-11, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Have fun with STEM-themed activities.

Food for Thought for adults, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Trying new recipes, and sharing food with others, then join us for a potluck meal using recipes from a pre-selected library cookbook or theme. Call 697-2011 or email eanderson@gcpl.lib.oh.us for more information.

Book Discussion Group: Killers of the Flower Moon for adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Presents a true account of the early 20th-century murders of dozens of wealthy Osage and law-enforcement officials.

Organized for Life for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Problem solving seminar, work with professional organizer, Lori Firsdon, to gain time saving tips that teach you how to downsize and organize your home. Registration required.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Jamestown Community Library’s Read Between the Wines Book Discussion for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Caesar Creek Vineyards, 962 Long Road.

Fifth and Sixth Grade Book Club, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Join our book club and get the book for next month. Snacks provided.

Jamestown Adult Book Club: The Bookshop on the Corner for adults, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Join other crafters as they work on various projects.

Seventh Grade and Up Book Club, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Snacks provided.

Cooking with a Multi-Cooker for adults, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Learn how to prepare quick and healthy meals for your family using a multi-cooker. Registration required.

Saving Money with Your Smartphone for adults, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Learn how to use coupon apps and websites to save a bundle on groceries.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Teen Hangout and Pizza Night for grades 6 and up, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Yellow Springs Community Library’s Books on Tap for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 Walnut St.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time for ages 3 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 26.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 28.

Let’s Build a Healthy Plate for Optimal Health for adults, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Leslie Edmunds, a registered dietitian at Clem & Thyme Nutrition in Yellow Springs will discuss what your plate should look like and what foods should fill your grocery cart.

Keepers of the School Mystery Club for ages 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 25.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.