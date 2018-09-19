Arnovitz Nature Preserve rededication set

XENIA — Four new bridges are again allowing access to all 42 acres of Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Sara Lee Arnovitz Nature Preserve, 350 Kinsey Road, after new bridges built with composite materials were installed.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate and rededicate the park will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21 at the Kinsey Road entrance to the preserve.

The nature preserve was donated in the memory of Sara Lee Arnovitz by her children, Beverly A. Saeks, Theodore M. and Tala S. Arnovitz, as well as her grandchildren, Scott Arnovitz, Roger and Jennifer Schoenfeld, Sumner and Pamela Saeks and Carrie Saeks in 1984 to the Greene County Park District.

Thirteen of the 43 acres were donated by Theodore M. and Tala S. Arnovitz, Beverly A. Saeks, Carolyn Forbes, Pauline E. Eleyet, Fred W. Forbes, Herman A. Eleyet, J. Thomas Wood and Nancy Jo Wood.

Members of the Arnovitz family will attend the ceremony.

The project was funded by the GCP&T levy, which passed in 2015. The contractor for the project was Composite Advantage.

GCP&T Director Jon Dobney said the new bridges were vital in allowing park patrons to enjoy the unique wetlands park.

“GCP&T manages nearly 3,000 acres of parkland for both Greene County residents and visitors,” Dobney said. “We do it for Greene County residents and visitors because we want them to make lasting memories and have unique experiences in the Greene County outdoors. Parks are for people and we want them to get outside and enjoy them.”

GCP&T’s Sara Lee Arnovitz Nature Preserve offers a diverse wetlands habitat with a boardwalk trail. Early in 2017, a severe storm destroyed two bridges on the trail and made it impassable. The old bridges, Greene County Park District Commission President John Finlay said, were made out of a combination of wood decking and railing with steel supports.

“The new bridges are 45-by-7-foot FiberSPAN Trail bridges that offer a safe crossing and zero maintenance,” he added.

GCP&T is working on multiple construction and renovation projects throughout Greene County that are funded by the 2015 levy.

Contact the park agency at 937-562-6440/info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com for more information.