Dog of the week: Gru

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Gru is an 8- or 9-month old male labrador mix. This cute pup has a tan and white coat. He's been vet-checked, vaccinated, neutered, and can't wait to go home with his new family. He's patiently waiting at GCAC!