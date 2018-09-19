Cedarville holding large career fair

WILBERFORCE — Cedarville University will hold what may be its largest fall career fair 11 a.m. to 2:30 pm. Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Doden Field House.

Cedarville University is expecting more than 100 different employers to attend. The event is open to the public.

GE Aviation, Procter & Gamble, Honda, The Boeing Company and the FBI have all signed up.

“Those are the kind of companies that every school in the country wants on their campus,” said Jeff Reep, director of career services. “It is a good indicator that there is a really good product here that they are very interested in.”

More than 600 students from all majors are expected to participate. Students will gain experience interacting with future employers, and university photographer Scott Huck will be available to take LinkedIn photos.

“This is their professional image,” Reep said. “Most employers go to social media as the first thing they do when considering someone. That picture is going to mean a lot.”

An impressive 97.5 percent of the graduating class of 2017 found jobs or enrolled in graduate school. That is far above the national average, and the career fair is an important contributing factor, according to school officials.