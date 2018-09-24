Street Fair to be held Oct. 13

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs Street Fair is coming up again on 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

Attendees can expect to find more than 200 vendors who sell handmade arts and crafts as well as an eclectic mix of foods, the variety of shops and restaurants that makes up downtown Yellow Springs, two stages of music, a beer garden with domestic favorites and local craft beer, street performers, colorful clothing, smiling people and more.

The Bulldog Bistro food tent will include music at the Soin Stage in the lawn of Jackson‐Lytle‐Lewis Life Celebration Center, for smaller, more mellow and “acoustic” acts, as well as the local belly dancing troupe, Egyptian Breeze. This stage runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can also check out the John Bryan Community Center to enjoy more music with larger bands and craft beer until 7 p.m. The Music and Beer Fest is continuing its commitment to serving local beer and reducing waste, partnering with Trenton, Ohio‐based MillerCoors, landfill free since 2009 and local favorite Yellow Springs Brewery. Patrons can support waste reduction and save on every beer by purchasing a reusable stainless steel cup. Bands include local favorites such as Mojo Power and Spanish Tony Sanchez, and area-favorites such as Marjorie lee And The Lovers. There will also be a variety of street musicians and performers throughout the event.

To make getting to Street Fair easier, use the free shuttle service from Young’s Dairy at 6800 Springfield‐Xenia Road or Yellow Springs High School at 420 E. Enon Road. The shuttle service is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check YellowSpringsOhio.org for alternate routes, or ride a bike and use the free Bike Miami Valley bike valet service at the corner of Dayton Street and Rt. 68, adjacent to the Beer Garden. Street Fair is free and open to the public. Handicapped parking is available at the Municipal Lot on Corry St. For the safety and comfort of all, Street Fair is a pet-free festival by ordinance and owners will be asked to leave.

For more information, contact the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 937-767‐2686 or visit YellowSpringsOhio.org.