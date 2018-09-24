Cedarville U bio department ranked

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s biology program has been listed in the top 10 in the United States by college ranking website College Raptor.

Cedarville’s program ranked ninth out of 800 biology degree programs.

College Raptor based its ranking on size of institution (school could not exceed 5,000 applications and 7,000 enrolled undergraduates per year). College Raptor also weighed factors such as average graduate salary, financial value and graduation rates to rank the top 10.

In the ranking, College Raptor noted that Cedarville University offers customizable study opportunities, a 13-to-1 student to faculty ratio, and a high 85 percent first-year retention rate. Cedarville University offers four biology majors: Bachelor of Science in biology, Bachelor of Arts in biology, B.S. in molecular biology and B.S. in environmental science.

Built in to each biology program are upper-division electives where students receive in-depth training from experienced faculty.

“We have a great biology program because of its depth and breadth,” said Mark Gathany, associate professor of biology and biology programs director at Cedarville.

Cedarville has 10 biology faculty members with different specializations unique to their individual backgrounds.

“We have a big university curriculum with a small school feel,” Gathany said. “You’ll know your professors, you’ll know your academic advisor and they’ll know you by name, but at the same time you have a lot of options. You get to pick from a variety of courses.”

Incorporated into each course and lab is a biblical worldview.

“We really do value and encourage biblical integration in the lab, office and classroom,” Gathany said. “Our hope is that our students will see, through modeling and their own practice, how faith and the practice of science can be used to serve others, worship God and spread the Gospel.”

Cedarville’s focus on excellence is evident in the achievements of biology grads. Graduating classes have consistently ranked above the 90th percentile — 95th for 2018 — on the Educational Testing Service Majors’ Field Test in Biology, a comprehensive assessment that measures a students’ knowledge of biology.

In addition, many biology students are finding jobs as pre-health professionals, research lab technicians and field technicians or pursuing graduate studies upon graduation.

“We know that we produce solid students who are doing really great work for God and his kingdom,” Gathany said. “It’s nice to get external recognition, but at the end of the day, we would do the same thing regardless.”