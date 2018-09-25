Xenia Coin Shop changing hands

XENIA — As the Xenia Coin Shop approaches its 40th anniversary, one chapter in its history is closing as a new one is set to begin.

Col. Jim Huffman, “the Colonel” as he is affectionately called, will step away Coin Shop and to the Xenia community Sunday, Sept. 30 so he can spend more time with his family in Columbus.

Known by his reputation for honesty, hospitality, and teaching nature to Xenia and beyond, Huffman has been a symbol of the city since he took over the shop in 2006.

“I’ve had a lot of fun here,” he said. And in 12 years managing the shop, he has surely seen a lot of interesting coins and met a lot of interesting people. Some may say Huffman is retiring, but that is not the case. In the near-future, he will continue to set up at his regular coin shows in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas every month, as well as serve as a family coin estate appraiser and buyer.

Ryan Davis and Brad Dutro, friends of Huffman and the owner and manager of Common Cents Coins near Cincinnati, will take over the Xenia Coin Shop, which is the sponsor of the Legacy Knights Coin Club on the campus of Legacy Christian Academy.

Davis will own the business and Dutro will serve as manager, helping collectors find what they need.

“We plan on keeping things the same,” the pair said. “Same name, same great employees, same good inventory of coins. We will treat people fairly.”

There will be one addition to the shop, which many old-time Xenians will remember — baseball cards.