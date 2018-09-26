CU students bring awareness to addiction and mental health

CEDARVILLE — The 2018 Jeremiah Tree Recovery Run and Community Day will take place Sunday, Sept. 30 in Xenia, beginning at the Xenia Station Bike Hub.

Members from Cedarville University’s Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) and the American Pharmacy Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) will set up several tables for an awareness challenge, each focusing on a topic related to addiction and mental health. Nursing students will provide a first aid station and blood pressure screenings.

Last year’s event raised funds to increase awareness about addiction, mental health and treatment options. This year’s events will benefit the Jeremiah Tree, a Xenia ministry founded in 2012 to provide faith-based, long-term recovery services to men from all walks of life. Jeremiah Tree accepts men for a six-month residential discipleship program aimed at full recovery from addiction.

“We are delighted to be working with the students from Cedarville again this year to promote awareness on issues related to addiction and recovery,” said Marlene Labig, who serves on the boards of both the Jeremiah Tree and Bridges of Hope, an agency that links people to Xenia-area programs like the Jeremiah Tree. “Our program is offered free of charge, so we depend on donations from the community to pay our bills. The recovery run will raise critical funding that will allow us to continue helping men trapped in addiction.”

The event will include food, children’s activities and opportunities to learn about the issues of addiction and mental health in Ohio. The community can walk or run in the 5K or simply come to learn. Visitors will get a hole punched on a card for each informational table they visit. T-shirts will be awarded to those who register for and complete either the 5K or the Awareness Challenge.

Representatives from the School of Pharmacy’s GenerationRx initiative will also attend the event. GenerationRx is a student-run initiative through APhA-ASP that educates middle- and high-schoolers about drug abuse.

“Last year, GenerationRx had a great opportunity to share about the importance of being educated on prescription drug abuse through the Recovery Walk,” said Stephanie Wu, a second-year pharmacy student from Illinois, who serves as chair of Generation Rx. “We hope to spread awareness about this issue to people of all walks of life.”

Student representatives from SNPhA focused on educating the community about various mental health medications and the importance of taking the medications correctly and not stopping them abruptly. They also handed out cards of encouragement to those who have been personally affected by chronic diseases to let them know they are not alone.

Last year through the Recovery Walk, SNPhA also educated the community about infectious diseases such as HIV and supplied info on free health care and clinics around the area for those who do not have the access to exceptional health care.

“This year we want to expand on this by bringing awareness to other infectious and chronic diseases, such as diabetes and HCV,” said Andrea Adegoke, president-elect of SNPhA and a second year pharmacy student from North Carolina. “Additionally, we plan to provide free health screenings so that everyone can be aware of their numbers and be more proactive about their health. We hope to reach more of the underserved community and encourage them that we are dedicated to achieving the best health and the best life for our community.”

The Recovery Run 5K will kick off the day of activities 2 p.m. Register or donate online or http://www.jeremiahtree.org/ or sign up the day of the race at the Xenia Station Bike Hub.