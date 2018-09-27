Trinity Bazaar featuring handmade gifts, treats

BEAVERCREEK — Trinity Community of Beavercreek will host its annual bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at 3218 Indian Ripple Road.

Lunch — chicken and noodles, shredded chicken, macaroni and cheese, vegetable soup and more — will be served from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second floor.

Homemade baked goods like apple pies, buckeyes and fudge will also be available, along with various crafts, jewelry, knitted items and more on the first floor.

Raffle tickets will be sold for a queen-size “Windmills” quilt. The winner does not have to be present to win.

Funds raised from the event will benefit Trinity Community of Beavercreek.

Submitted photo All sorts of handmade goods and treats will be on sale at the bazaar Saturday, Oct. 6, benefiting Trinity Community of Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_Trinity2.jpg Submitted photo All sorts of handmade goods and treats will be on sale at the bazaar Saturday, Oct. 6, benefiting Trinity Community of Beavercreek.