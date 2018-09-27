McCarthy endorsed by professors

GREENE COUNTY — The American Association of University Professors-Wright State University Political Action Committee (AAUP-WSU PAC) and its allied SmartALEC (k) PAC have endorsed Kim McCarthy for Ohio State Representative from the 73rd District.

Both organizations rely entirely on voluntary contributions and were created to support candidates who support public higher education and collective bargaining rights.

“Wright State University is a flagship educational institution in the seventy-third district,” said McCarthy. “My opponent has neglected it while focusing his attention on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which is a federal institution not accountable to the state legislature … Although he is a member of the Higher Education committee in the State house, he really has been AWOL on the urgent issues at Wright State. He’s put forth no meaningful leadership or input. Wright Patterson is an important economic factor in our district, but it is a federal institution, and outside Mr. Perales’s purview.”

Their decisions to endorse McCarthy were made after a thorough review of her positions, and in acknowledgment of her support for restoring proper state funding to Ohio’s valuable public colleges and universities, and for focusing Ohio’s public education funding on academic instruction, rather than bloated administrative costs.