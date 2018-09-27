Cedarville University faculty honored

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University honored 84 faculty members for their years of service at Cedarville during the annual faculty and staff sessions in August.

Their service spans a collective 1,085 years.

Dr. Barbara Loach, senior professor of Spanish, who has served at Cedarville since 1978, said, “There has been a lot of physical growth at Cedarville since I started working here. The number of students and programs has multiplied. However, the core of Cedarville has remained the same. We are unique in the way we combine academic excellence with a spiritual emphasis.”

“Even though teaching does not always show results right away, I have taught a number of students who have told me later that what they learned at Cedarville greatly prepared and equipped them for life and their careers. It is very satisfying to see students go on and serve the Lord in their professions. I know a number of alumni who have gone on to serve in the mission field or in education and even one former student who is now a junior ambassador for the U.S. embassy in Mexico.”

In 2015, Loach published the e-book “Defining Legacies,” a collection of profiles of many faculty, staff, administrators and graduates who have had a significant impact at the university and beyond during its more than 130-year history.

40 years

Paul Dixon, chancellor; and Barbara Loach, senior professor of Spanish.

35 years

Jim Cato, associate vice president of Christian ministries; Mark Klimek, associate professor of nursing; Mark Mathews, director of campus recreation; Cheryl Shupe, executive assistant to the vice president for business and chief financial officer; and Mark Womack, sports information director.

30 years

Jeff Beste, executive director of alumni and parent relations; Fran Campbell, university registrar; Scott Howder, assistant chief information officer; and Nancy Ranger, administrative assistant, student life and Christian ministries.

25 years

Ed Baumann, senior professor of education; Dave Denlinger, technician, mechanical engineering program; Connie Ford, nurse practitioner; Phil Grafton, associate vice president for finance/controller; Gary Hull, electrician; Paul Orchard, head coach of men’s cross country; and Mark Spencer, associate professor of music.

20 years

Amy Bielek, assistant director of materials and mailings; Michael Firmin, distinguished professor of psychology; Becky Hayes, director of enrollment services; Becky Kirby, staff nurse; Cyndi Messer, associate professor of English; and Tim Overdorf, network software administrator.

15 years

Carolyn Barnett, associate professor of nursing; Karen Callan, director of nursing lab and facilities; April Crommett, associate professor of exercise science; Chuck Elliott, professor of communication; Stephen Gaines, director of technical services; Jeff Guernsey, associate professor of finance; Vicky Hines, global outreach ministry coordinator; Aaron Hutchison, associate professor of chemistry; Eric Johnson, lab technician; Esther Lanham, accreditation specialist, office manager; Tim Norman, distinguished professor of mechanical/biomedical engineering; Keith Shomper, professor of computer science; Joyce Smallwood, records and testing assistant; Cindy Weir, director of payroll; and Cindy Wingert, assistant professor of biology;

10 years

Tom Betcher, director of assessment and accreditation services; Steve Brock, assistant director for live productions; Angie Cooper, budget coordinator; John Delano, associate dean, business administration graduate studies; associate professor of information technology management; Josh Erlandson, website designer/developer; Nate Hnatiuk, associate professor of chemistry; Kristy Lane, institution database coordinator; Terry Merrill, window specialist; Angie Mickle, dean, associate professor of nursing; Mandy Nolt, assistant director of assessment and accreditation services; Shari Ray, staff accountant; Diane Reid, administrative assistant; Craig Salisbury, senior graphic designer; Denise Tye, administrative assistant to the dean; Marcy Van Meter, disability compliance coordinator; Nancy Voorhies, senior regional director of development; and Sandy Yoder, administrative assistant, department chairs.

5 years

Samson Amos, chair, associate professor of pharmaceutical science; Melissa Beck, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences; Zach Bowden, executive assistant to the president; associate professor of theological studies; Greg Dyson, director of intercultural leadership; Carlos Elias, professor of music; director of university orchestra; Jeremy Ervin, dean; associate professor of education; Cindy Gayer, director of teacher education services; Jim Gilcher, heating, venting and air conditioning technician; John Gilhooly, director of honors program; assistant professor of philosophy and theology; Ellen Hanson, administrative assistant to the director for global outreach; Ashley Holland, assistant professor of mathematics; Zach Jenkins, assistant professor of pharmacy practice; Jeremy Kimble, interim director, center for biblical integration; assistant professor of theology; Grant Knight, assistant men’s soccer coach; Emily Laswell, assistant professor of pharmacy practice; Jason Lee, dean, school of biblical and theological studies, professor of theological studies; Annie Lee-Zimerle, assistant professor of studio art; Billy Marsh, assistant professor of theology; Josh Michael, dean of library services; assistant professor of library science; Darren Miller, director for athletic events and facilities; Susan Plemons, assistant professor of worship; Stephen Schindler, associate director admissions, recruitment; Chad Spellman, lead developer of online Bible programs; assistant professor of biblical and theological studies; Ruth Sylvester, assistant dean; associate professor of education; Phoebe Tsa, assistant professor of information technology management; Thomas White, university president; Andrew Wonders, assistant professor of sports business management; and Jon Wood, vice president of student life and Christian ministries.