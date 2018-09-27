Wright State Physicians offering flu shots

FAIRBORN — Wright State Physicians is offering walk-in hours for influenza vaccinations beginning Monday, Oct. 1. Flu shots will be offered through Dec. 15 at the Wright State Physicians Health Center on the campus of Wright State University, 725 University Blvd.

Flu shots will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. No appointment is required.

To get a flu shot at the Wright State Physicians Health Center, go to the second floor of the building. Patients must present a valid photo ID and insurance card at the time of check-in. Most insurance companies cover the influenza vaccine, but a copay may be required. Payment is due at the time of check-in for self-pay patients. For self-pay patients, the cost is $30. For more information, call 937-245-7200.

The flu affects millions of people each year. The contagious respiratory illness is caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting. Flu activity increases in October and peaks between December and February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination for everyone six months and older.