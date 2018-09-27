Old Timers’ roots go way back

XENIA — Old Timers Days may feel a little different this year for some without one of the club’s charter members.

Every August, Earl “Mugs” Davis of Cedarville would be busy getting ready for Old Timers Days. A farmer his whole life, he spent hours restoring John Deere tractors and particularly enjoyed participating in tractor pulls. He died this past July.

The tradition isn’t over in his family, though. His sons carry it on.

“He was always ready for Old Timers,” Lester Davis, president of Old Timers Club, said. “This is our 48th year.”

Like his grandfather, his dad, and his brother, Davis is one of the charter founders. He’s been president of the club since 2005.

Davis continues the family tradition so that others can experience what the club has to offer, too.

“The Old Timers Club members feel it is important for folks to actually see the way things were done in the earlier days and/or participate in demonstrations first hand,” Davis wrote in a letter. “This is why we work tirelessly to be able to give others that opportunity at our Old Timers Days show each year.”

The “step back in time” feel of the three-day event emanates from the traditional machinery, saw mill and threshing demonstrations, tractor pulls and homemade ice cream.

But in the end, beyond the exhibits and demonstrations and good food, the purpose of the club’s efforts is to give back to the community.

The proceeds go toward different causes each year — and they don’t publicize the specifics, Davis added.

Generally, they just help a local person or organization in need, whether that means someone who lost their belongings in a house fire, or an individual who needs medical help, a local hospital or even families around Christmas time. The club also supports a scholarship for students involved in agriculture.

“Everything goes right back to the community,” Davis said.

And so the legacy of “Mugs” Davis and all the Old Timers before him lives on in Old Timers Days and all the families it helps every year.

File photo Lester Davis and Jay Russell get ready for a fall festival. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_LesterDavis-JayRusselll.jpg File photo Lester Davis and Jay Russell get ready for a fall festival.

Club gives back to community