Project Jericho chalking up another festival for budding artists, families

SPRINGFIELD — Project Jericho, Clark State Community College’s youth outreach program, will present Chalktoberfest chalk-art festival and contest 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. at the National Road Commons Park, 21 Fisher St. The festival will also include the annual Project Scare-a-Crow finale: “Crows Incognito.”

Adelee & Gentry will be performing live music and local food trucks will be available including SnowCove. The Springfield Museum of Art will lead a children’s art activity under the big tent, and Hatch Artist Studios will be open from 12 to 4 p.m.

“Last year, it was estimated that 3,000 people attended the festival,” said Lauren Houser, director of Project Jericho. “If the weather is as beautiful as last year, we hope to have a similar crowd.”

In 2017 nearly 40 teams registered for the chalk-art contest.

“Boy Blue – a Dayton based artists – will be the featured chalk artist who works with Project Jericho youth leading up to the event,” said Houser. “He will be creating a large community piece during the festival, but this is separate from the competition.”

Project Jericho provides in-depth performing and visual arts camps and workshops with a goal to make art and cultural experiences available to all youth and families in the community.