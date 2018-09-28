IHN hosting 3rd Empty Bowl

XENIA — Interfaith Hospitality Network/ Schneider House of Hope will host its 3rd Annual Empty Bowl 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive.

Guests will pick out a hand-crafted bowl and then have the choice of sampling twenty different soups, breads and desserts.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $25 per person; children under 5 are free. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Schneider House of Hope in Xenia, which provides temporary housing, meals and resources to displaced children and their families in Greene County.

Rallying around the community cause, local individuals and businesses are sponsoring the event. Decoy Art of Beavercreek and Bruce Grimes of Yellow Springs will provide the bowls. Local restaurants will donate the soups, breads, desserts and beverages for dinner.

A silent auction will accompany dinner, including items like WSU basketball tickets, a family fun basket, Cincinnati Dinner Train, and ice cream basket and other items for adults and children.

“IHN hopes for wide community support of this important fundraising event,” Sue Mortsolf, IHN board president, said.

IHN does not receive government funding and relies solely on local congregations, businesses, and individuals for support.

File photo IHN/Schneider House of Hope will host the Empty Bowl fundraiser Friday, Oct. 12, featuring locally-crafted bowls, soups, breads and more. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_bowls.jpg File photo IHN/Schneider House of Hope will host the Empty Bowl fundraiser Friday, Oct. 12, featuring locally-crafted bowls, soups, breads and more.

Artisan bowls, soups highlight charity event