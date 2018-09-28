Constitution ‘boot camp’ set

XENIA — The Greene County Tea Party will host a Constitutional boot camp 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Xenia Community Center, 12645 West Second St. The boot camp will teach individuals what powers the Constitution delegates to the federal government and the constitutional rules.

The cost is $25 per person including 3 books, The Handbook for We the People, The Federalist Papers, and The Citizen’s Rule Book. Individuals will receive a binder with the presentation in it and lunch.

For families, the cost is $5 for each additional family member. A family of five would pay $45. If an individual has attended the boot camp in previous years, cost for the class is $5.

Seats are limited. Register via email to Jim Lewis at jim@buildingblocksforliberty.org with the names, emails and number of book sets needed. For more information visit www.buildingblocksforliberty.org.