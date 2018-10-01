Posted on by

XHS Class of 1958: 60-year reunion


XENIA — The Xenia High School Class of 1958 held the 60th class reunion Sept. 5, 2018, at Orchard Lane Events.

Fifty-three attended, including 33 classmates. The evening included a talk by the former FEMA Director of the State Ohio for fifteen years, Dale Shipley, three videos of past reunions, including a trip to the Great American Ballpark for their 50th reunion, three bicycle rides and a presentation of a plaque “Class of 1958” saved from the flagpole that the class gave to Xenia High School, when they graduated.

Later classmates were given a shirt with “THE XENIAN” Class of 1958. This is the name of the high school annual, which the Class of 1958 named.

Picutred are: Front row – Marilyn (Bull) Durnbaugh, Barbara (Weber) Etter, Jon Ellis, Deloris (Applegate) Angel, Ann (Holcomb) Welsh, Rosey (Kidder) Dawkins, Linda (Matthews) Chaplin, Tom Neeld, Betsy (Osburn) Hagler, Nancy (Howard) Ritterbach, Joan (Francis) Anderson, Gary Chapman, and Bill Washburn. Second row – Karen (Atkinson) Wright, Eloise (Eckerle) Shipley, Pat (Ferguson) Hunt, Mary (Spitler) Linkhart, Martha (Middleton) Cunningham, Frank Brown, Rhea (Robinson) Arehart, Vivian Rider, Bob Lauman, and Maureen (Downey) Dale. Third row – John Flora, Mark Stockslager, Bob Evans, Bob Hagler, Herb Rider, Gene Doren, Carl Davis, and Roger Truesdale. Gifts were given to Gene Doren, longest distance, Wasilla, Alaska, Mark Stockslager, Bonney Lake, WA, and a gift to Karen and Bob Wright for 60 years of marriage.
