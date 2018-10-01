XHS Class of 1958: 60-year reunion

XENIA — The Xenia High School Class of 1958 held the 60th class reunion Sept. 5, 2018, at Orchard Lane Events.

Fifty-three attended, including 33 classmates. The evening included a talk by the former FEMA Director of the State Ohio for fifteen years, Dale Shipley, three videos of past reunions, including a trip to the Great American Ballpark for their 50th reunion, three bicycle rides and a presentation of a plaque “Class of 1958” saved from the flagpole that the class gave to Xenia High School, when they graduated.

Later classmates were given a shirt with “THE XENIAN” Class of 1958. This is the name of the high school annual, which the Class of 1958 named.