Xenia holding citizens academy

XENIA — Xenia residents have a chance to get up close and personal with key city officials and see how the city operates.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 4 and continuing Oct. 18, and Nov. 1 and 15, the city is hosting a citizens academy which is aimed at educating residents about local government. There is no charge to participate.

“It’s an initiative that I wanted to pursue,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “I think we’ve been falling behind in our attempts in doing community outreach.

The first session will outline the overall form of governance, while the second session covers budget and finance and include information on how the city receives tax dollars and what those dollars can and can’t be spent on. The third session highlights the public service department and includes a trip to the water plant to see how Xenia’s water supply is created and maintained. The final session will feature public safety and include a visit to fire station 31 and the dispatch center for a peak at how the 911 service works.

“It’s a little bit of classroom learning mixed with a lot of hands on,” Merriman said.

Each session will run between 90 minutes to two hours and a light dinner will be provided.

The academy is open to all, but preference is given to Xenia residents. All attendees must be at least high school age and anyone under 18 needs to have parental permission.

Advance registration is required as space is limited. Visit www.ci.xenia.oh.us/799/Citizens-Academy to register.

