Scouts rehab high-fence gardens

BEAVERCREEK — The high-fence gardens at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Russ Nature Reserve recently benefited from the Eagle Scout project of Roan Zappanti of Troop 42 in Beavercreek.

He and his team spread more than five tons of crushed limestone in the high-fence garden, turned the compost bins, prepared the soil and planted grass seed to prevent erosion, spread mulch, installed protective fence around shrubs and pruned brush on the Russ Loop Trail.

Russ Nature Reserve has numerous Eagle Scout projects throughout the park, which features 90 acres of hiking trails, the Lovely Nature PlayScape, bee apiary, pond, high-fence gardens, tree identification trail and much more.

For more information about GCP&T’s Russ Nature Reserve or Eagle Scout projects in any park, contact the park agency at 937-562-6440 or info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.