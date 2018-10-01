Hampton Inn finally ready to open

XENIA — The Xenia Hampton Inn & Suites is ready to open.

An official opening is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, according to the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, which is holding a ribbon cutting.

The $6 million hotel on South Progress Drive originally was slated to be open by the end of 2017. But it had been delayed several times. A labor shortage on contractors and then a major interior design change by Hilton halfway through the project caused the delays according to Amar Jani, spokesperson for hotel owner Tashi Hospitality.

The 88-room hotel will employ around 20 people and have an estimated annual payroll of $300,000. It is to include eight full-time and 12 part-time under terms of a tax abatement, according to city Development Director Steve Brodsky. Tashi will receive a 90 percent abatement for six years and then a 70 percent abatement for two more years, drastically reducing the amount of property tax.

The hotel features an indoor pool, fitness center and business center meeting space on 3.67 acres.

The Hampton Inn & Suites is ready to open.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

