Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of October. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Books & Babies﹘Baby Story Time for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25.

Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

Bookmarkers Book Club for grade 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

Bookmark Creation, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Create bookmarks from a wide variety of available materials. Registration required.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30. Bring a project and join us for craft and conversation.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Library After hours, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Cookie decorating with Simply Decadent, followed by escape room games. Registration required.

Teen Book Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Discus the best and worst books in YA literature. Snacks are provided.

Haunted Fairy Garden, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Make a haunted fairy garden. Materials provided. Registration required.

Birthday Card Workshop for adults, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Create a variety of four birthday cards using rubber stamps, glitter, and embellishments. Registration required.

Cluein’ and Chewin’ Book Club for adults, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Members are invited to bring a food item to share that is related to the book. Registration required. Call 352-4004.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Cedarville Community Library’s Trivia Night at Beans-n-Cream for adults, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Beans-n-Cream, 65 N. Main St.

AAA Car Care Clinic for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. A car care expert with AAA will demystify proper automotive care for the rookie. Registration required.

See the Stars with a Library Telescope for all ages, 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Molly Wakeling, a member of the Miami Valley Astronomical Society, will show you how to view the moon, nebulae, double stars, and star clusters through a library telescope.

Friends of the Library Meeting for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Story Time for ages 0-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Teen Night for ages 12-18, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Play board games. There will be snacks.

Needlework Circle for adults, 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 and 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Bring your own project and supplies and enjoy working in the company of other yarn crafters.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Changes in Women’s Fashion 1750 to 1880 for all age, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Historian Leslie Arendt will present a timeline of American fashions from colonial days to the 1880s.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.9, 16, 23, 30. Drop in the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects.

Fourth Grade Book Club, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Snacks provided.

Fall Felt Flower Wreath Workshop for adults, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Create a custom felt flower wreath with local florist Kristi Hutchison of Broken & Beloved Floral & Designs in Xenia. Registration required.

Jamestown Writing Group for adults, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Join this informal writing group that will meet on the second Monday of each month.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Anime Club for grades 6 up, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Enjoy some time to hang out with friends, watch some anime, make some crafts, and eat some snacks.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26. Ms. Janet presents stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Lego in the Library, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Lego and Duplo blocks. Snacks provided.

Tweens Read Book Club for grades 4-6, 3- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Book discussion, trivia, prizes, and snacks.

Craft Night﹘Pine Cone Fairies for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Yellow Springs artist JoAnn McKee will show you how to make Pine Cone Fairies. Registration required.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31. Songs, simple stories, and rhymes.

Paws to Read, 3-4 p.m. Thusday, Oct. 11. Join the library after school to read to and visit with our four-legged friends. All participating pets are certified with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

Taste of Mystery Book Discussion: In Cold Blood by Truman Capote for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.