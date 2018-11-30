GCCOA gift soiree set for Dec. 5

XENIA — Greene County Council on Aging will host its annual Holiday Gift Soiree 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Xenia Community Center, 1265 West Second Street.

Council staff and volunteers will put on the event for the fifth year at the community center. Every year, the party attracts community members of all ages all day long.

Attendees are invited to visit the Winter Wonderland and other holiday-themed rooms, listen to live festive music, taste holiday treats and pick out handmade gifts to prepare for Christmas.

Treats include hot cider and coffee, cookies, shortbread, spiced nuts, candies, granola, breads, fudge, chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel corn, and jams.

Hand-crafted holiday items are always a feature of the event — including decorated trees, ornaments, painted signs, sports team gifts, rustic and vintage decor, patriotic items, stocking stuffers, yarn and textile creations and jewelry.

Community members will have the chance to win a gift basket and pick up the council’s 2019 calendar. This year’s raffles include a quilt made and donated by Jackie Markunes and a painted poinsettia chair. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can be purchased at the soiree or at the council office, 1195 West Second Street. Both drawings will be held Tuesday, Dec. 18.

All proceeds from the event will benefit senior and caregiver programs.