Evergreen boughs and bows

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Sisters Missi Sanders and Nicki Walton work on their wreaths Nov. 28 during a DIY fresh wreath workshop at Tori Beth & Co. in Xenia. Along with hosting workshops, the business offers handmade and upcycled vintage-rustic home goods and gifts on its website at toribethandco.com, through Facebook: Tori Beth & Co. and in pop-up markets.

Deloris Eakins, grandmother of business owner Tori Beth King, works on her holiday wreath.

Women twist evergreen branches, boxwood leaves, magnolia leaves and other greenery with floral wire to a metal wreath form during the workshop.

