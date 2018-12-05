Dog licenses for 2019 on sale

XENIA — Dog tags for 2019 are now on sale.

Any dog three months or older must be licensed by Jan. 31 of each year.

Dog licenses are as follows: one year tag, $20; three year tag, $60; permanent tag, $200; kennel license, $100.

After Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, the penalty is $20 per dog tag and $100 for each kennel license.

Licenses can be purchased at the Greene County Auditor’s Office, first floor, 69 Greene Street. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Licenses can also be purchased at Greene County Animal Care and Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Road. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Licenses can also be purchased through the mail by returning the reminder letter or completing the Dog Tag Application from the Greene County Auditor’s website at www.co.greene.oh.us. Mail the application with a check made payable to the Greene County Auditor with a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Or purchase online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/Greene/.

All applications must be received or postmarked on or before Thursay, Jan. 31, 2019 to receive a dog tag without the $20 penalty.