BREAKING: Man in jail after double homicide

XENIA — A Xenia man has been charged with murder and felonious assault after a late night incident in Xenia Dec. 5.

Winston Sheppard, 55, is being held in the Greene County Jail on $1,000,000 bond after allegedly stabbing two female relatives during a verbal argument that escalated. Police were called to the 30 block of Hardacre Drive approximately 10 p.m. where they found two victims with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Ralphael Sheppard, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Estella Sheppard, 84, was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital where she died from the injuries. The deceased were the brother and mother of the suspect, respectively, according to a release from Xenia police.

Sheppard was scheduled to be arraigned 3 p.m. Dec. 6.