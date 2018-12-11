Donatos prepares for move to new location

BEAVERCREEK — Donatos Pizza is moving Tuesday, Dec. 11 to its new location at 3197 Rodenbeck Drive.

The new Beavercreek Donatos, formerly occupied by Clark’s Pharmacy, is located just east of North Fairfield Road off of Dayton-Xenia Road across from the Kroger Gas Station.

“At Donatos, we’ve been committed to the Beavercreek community since we opened 1994,” said Todd Rogers, President of Viking Group Inc. and owner of the Greater Dayton Area Donatos Pizza restaurants. “It was one of our first locations in Dayton and a community we have loved since we opened our doors. We’re extremely excited to unveil new restaurant location for our Beavercreek customers to enjoy their favorite pizzas, subs, salads and wings.”

The beautiful new 3,580 square foot location features the new Donatos design and décor and includes a large dining room. a 50-seat private Community Room for groups, teams, organizations and families to host meetings, parties and celebrations. Additionally, a convenient Order Ahead Pick-Up Window will make picking up orders easier than ever.

“Our new Beavercreek restaurant will allow us to provide dine-in service for the very first time, offer a pick up window and the ability to host large groups. As I said, we’re very excited and certain the Beavercreek community will absolutely love it.” Rogers continued. As with all Dayton area Donatos, delivery service will also be available in Beavercreek. “I’d like to personally invite all of our neighbors to come and experience our beautiful new restaurant”, Rogers concluded.

To help welcome Donatos Pizza to its new Beavercreek location, the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the newest Donatos Pizza at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The General Manager at the new Beavercreek Donatos is Robb Wickcliffe, a 24-year restaurant industry veteran who has been with Viking Group Inc. and Donatos Pizza since 2010. The phone number for the new restaurant, 937-427-5880 will remain the same. Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday. Additionally, customers can order online at www.donatos.com.