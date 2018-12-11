PALS celebrate 90 years

XENIA — The Promoters of Art-Literature-Science (PALS) celebrated its 90th anniversary during a holiday luncheon recently.

PALS Foundation was organized September 1928 with the concept of bringing professional men and women of Xenia and Wilberforce together in fellowship and civic endeavor.

The name “PALS” was chosen and the connotation of Promoters of Art-Literature-Science was suggested by a charter member and was readily accepted by the others in the organization.

One of the organizations first enterprises was the sponsoring of the junior-senior prom for the local high school. In prior years, the disenfranchised and minority students were forbidden to dance and could only have a banquet with no other type of entertainment or celebration. School authorities and parents agreed for the PALS to sponsor the prom at which dancing was allowed. It became an annual attraction for the young people of the community. The PALS also promoted their own first formal dance in the spring of 1930 in Dayton.

This resulted in an annual dance which was eagerly looked forward to by local socialites.

Through the years, the PALS have always worked closely together and promoted the purposes and ideals of the founders. In addition to the highest degree of good fellowship and camaraderie, the organization has consistently involved itself in worthwhile civic, educational and social activities.

Since 1997, the PALS Club has awarded more than $25K in college scholarships and local programs sponsorships. For more information visit www.pals-club.com or email info@pals-club.com.