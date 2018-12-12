Beef quality assurance certification in February

XENIA — Join OSU Extension Greene County 10 a.m. Feb. 2, 2019 for a Beef Quality Assurance Certification at the office on the fairgrounds.

Beef and dairy farmers as well as 4-H & FFA members who show or sell these projects should strongly consider becoming certified.

In 2019, some of America’s largest meat distributers will only buy beef that is from BQA Certified producers. This certification is not mandated by law. However, it is being required by some of the links that make up the beef supply chain, including auction barns, feed lots, packers, retailers, and consumers. Essentially, marketing beef without BQA certification will become increasingly difficult and those who do so successfully may find their compensation inadequate.

The Greene County training will certify participants for three years.

This opportunity is for any beef or dairy cattle producer in Greene County or surrounding area at $10 per person to cover educational materials. Additionally, Greene County 4-H and FFA members exhibiting beef or dairy market animals are strongly encouraged to attend for no charge.

This will also cover their annual requirement for Quality Assurance for 2019. Special thank you to Greene County Cattlemen’s for providing lunch for the program.

Also, a session for the annual Quality Assurance for 4-H and FFA members will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the OSU Extension office. This is for anyone showing livestock market projects at Fair that require Quality Assurance annually.

Additional opportunities to complete annual Quality Assurance for youth will be 10 a.m. March 25, 6 p.m. March 27 and May 8 during a Goat Clinic. More details on these additional opportunities are forthcoming.

Visit greene.osu.edu to more details and to register for these upcoming programs. Questions on Beef Quality Assurance can be directed to OSU Extension Greene County, Trevor Corboy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator at 937-372-9971 ext. 114 or corboy.3@osu.edu. Further, annual 4-H & FFA youth Quality Assurance questions may be directed to 4-H Youth Development Educator, Rebecca Supinger at supinger.5@osu.edu.