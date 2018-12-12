Xenia school board to fill vacancy

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education has an opening created by the death of long-time member William Spahr Dec. 6.

The remaining four members of the board are required by law to appoint a replacement to fill this vacancy within 30 days. The newly appointed member will serve for the rest of the vacant term that will end Dec. 31, 2019.

Any interested citizen, who is a registered voter living within the boundaries of the Xenia Community School District, must deliver their letter of interest to fill the vacancy by 4 p.m. Friday Dec. 21.

The letter of interest must be no longer than two pages and include the candidate’s resume, the strengths the candidate will bring to the board, and how the candidate sees the board moving the school district forward.

During an executive session of a special meeting to be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, all letters of interest will be reviewed and the board will select candidates for interviewing. There will be a public announcement indicating those candidates selected for an interview. A special meeting for the purpose of conducting the interviews will be held beginning 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

The board will hold a special meeting and executive session 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 to discuss the merits of each interviewee. In open session at the special meeting that day, the board will vote to appoint the person who will fill the vacancy.

The appointed person will be sworn in by the treasurer during the regular board meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to: Eric J. Soltis, ATTN: Board Vacancy, Treasurer/CFO, Xenia Community Schools, 819 Colorado Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.