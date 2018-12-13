UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash on SR 72

CEDARVILLE — Two drivers were transported to hospitals after they were involved in a head-on collision on State Route 72 the morning of Dec. 13.

The highway was closed north of Federal Road in Cedarville this morning between 9 and 11 a.m.

The Gazette received an alert around 9 a.m. that reported the two-vehicle head-on collision, indicating one person was unconscious.

State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Chesser said the vehicle going northbound went left of center for an unknown reason, overcorrected itself and went off the roadway, then overcorrected itself again and went left of center head-on at an angle into the vehicle going southbound.

Chesser said MedFlight transported the female driver of the northbound car to a hospital. He said she had serious injuries but thought they appeared to be non-life threatening. Chesser said the female driver of the second car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance. He said she appeared to also have non-life threatening injuries.

Cedarville police, a sheriff’s deputy and Cedarville Twp. Fire Department also responded to the scene.

One car was seen off the side of the road near a cornfield and the other car in the middle of the road. As of 10:40 a.m. tow trucks were removing the damaged cars.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News State Highway Patrol troopers, a Greene County Sheriff's deputy, a Cedarville Police officer and Cedarville Twp. Fire Department medics respond to a two-vehicle head-on collision on State Route 72 in Cedarville the morning of Dec. 13. A state highway patrolman writes a report on the collision. The two cars were damaged, with air bags deployed, as a result of the accident. An ambulance with sirens on leaves the scene.

