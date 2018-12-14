Celebrating different holidays

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs youth decorated Christmas cookies, spun dreidels and designed Mancala games at the library Dec. 13.

“I love the idea of diversity and celebrating diversity,” Nacim Sajabi, youth services librarian at Yellow Springs Community Library, said.

Sajabi organized the evening of crafts and treats with three stations representing different holidays.

At one station, participants spread white frosting on sugar cookies for Christmas, decorating with red and green sprinkles.

At another table, girls spun a top in the game Dreidel, earning chocolate pieces for Hunukkah.

“It’s fun because we have family and friends who are Jewish and we wanted to learn more about it,” Adrianna Coe, 12, said.

During a third activity, using egg cartons and dried beans, players designed the African game Mancala for Kwanzaa.

“The more we can celebrate our diversity and experience diversity, the better we’ll be as people, as a community,” Sajabi said, who organizes activities for 6th-12th graders.

Greene County Public Library hosts craft hours, storytime, gaming and technology events and more throughout the week at its seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook. A calendar of events can be found at www.greenelibrary.info.

