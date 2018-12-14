United Way helping provide gifts

XENIA — Some Xenia families received an early Christmas of sorts Dec. 13 when the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area provided gifts to those in need.

In total, United Way handed out gifts to 90 kids who are Xenia Community School District students. The donors who sponsored Xenia children are” Unison Industries of Xenia; WPAFB; AFRL/XPOP and AFRL/RQ; SRC, Inc. of Fairborn; Leidos of Beavercreek; ACCO Brands of Dayton; Wilberforce University; Hammerman, Graf, Hughes & Company of Beavercreek; Karen Winston; and staff from Greene County Public Heath.

The children ranged in age from infants to 12 years old.

“For more than 12 years the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area has offered the Greene County Christmas for Kids program, helping 5,000 children to have a joyous Christmas morning with presents under the tree,” Nicole Switzer, Director of Greene County for the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area. “Our hope is that additional companies will be inspired to step up and start contributing in major ways to their community’s United Way, and to the school district.”

The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area serves Greene, Montgomery, and Preble counties.