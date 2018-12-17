Castillo graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class India S. Castillo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Castillo is the daughter of Lashonda Gibbons of Moraine and granddaughter of Robert and Ceretha Guy of Dayton. She is a 2007 graduate of Bellbrook High School.