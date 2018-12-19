Cat of the week: Betty

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Betty is a 10-week old brown mackerel domestic medium-haired cat. This kitten would love to go to a new home in time for the holidays. She's been spayed, vet-checked and vaccinated, and can be visited at GCAC.