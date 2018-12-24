Man wins challenge for service to BOH

XENIA — A Bridges of Hope volunteer is the winner of the Changemaker Challenge for his contribution to the Xenia shelter.

The Dayton Foundation announced Bob Kidd, nominated by Jill Conkel, as the winner out of 42 nominees.

As the winner of the Changemaker Challenge, Kidd selected Bridges of Hope as the recipient of The Dayton Foundation’s $1,000 Changemaker Challenge grant. Kidd volunteers at the shelter five nights a week, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., watching the security monitors, keeping attendance and helping with any task that needs to be done.

“At the age of 82, Bob is a staple in the shelter,” according to Conkell, shelter administrator for Bridges of Hope. “Unable to sleep for various reasons, many guests have found comfort at the front desk with Kidd. Men will sit for hours talking to him, telling stories about their difficult journeys and sharing their current struggles. They find hope in having someone who, without judgement, will listen to them with a compassionate heart and years of wisdom under his belt.”

The Dayton Foundation also will award $100 grants to each nominees’ charity of choice.

The Changemaker Challenge encouraged individuals from across Greater Dayton to highlight the unsung heroes working every day to make Greater Dayton a better place. To see all of the Changemaker Challenge entries, visit The Dayton Foundation’s Facebook page for the Changemaker Challenge photo album.