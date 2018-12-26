Remembering in the butterfly garden

XENIA — When Greene County Parks & Trails’ maintenance division heard the story of how the gardens at James Ranch Park served as a place of healing for Master Gardener Sharon Manley of Beavercreek, they knew they needed to surprise her with a bench celebrating her son’s life.

Featured in the butterfly garden at the park, the new bench also includes a new plaque remembering Ryan Thomas Manley. Two coreopsis flowers border the plaque, representing the planting Sharon Manley and her son completed on the last day of his life.

It reads: “Butterflies hover and feathers appear/ Wherever lost loved ones of Angels are near.”

The bench was completed and placed in the park last week.

For more information about GCP&T or James Ranch Park, residents can call the park agency at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.