School board recognizes Halasz

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Local Schools recently named Scott Halasz of the Xenia Daily Gazette to the Ohio School Boards Association 2018 Media Honor Roll during the Dec. 20 board meeting.

The Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools. Media representatives from more than 100 Ohio newspapers and radio and television stations were honored by their local school districts.

Criteria for selection by the local school districts include the media representative’s efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president, and district mission and goals; report school news in a fair, accurate and balanced manner; give a high profile to positive news about schools; visit the schools; and maintain a policy of “no surprises” by sharing information with school officials.

“OSBA is pleased that so many school districts around the state participated in the 2018 Media Honor Roll program,” said OSBA Chief Executive Officer Richard Lewis. “OSBA joins those districts in congratulating the honorees and thanking them for fairly and accurately reporting on the successes of students, teachers and school boards, as well as conveying the many challenges they face.”

“Scott has been an excellent advocate for our students and school district,” said Greeneview Superintendent Isaac Seevers. “He has been willing to attend student special events, served as a panelist during student writing competitions, and regularly promotes our student and school successes. I appreciate how he has covered our District with a balanced and accurate approach to sharing with the community both the challenges we face and the successes we achieve.”

OSBA sends personalized certificates to school boards to help them honor reporters, editors and news outlets. OSBA also recognizes the honorees in its Journal magazine and on its website.

In its 63rd year, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.