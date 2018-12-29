CareSource Foundation awards grants

DAYTON — The CareSource Foundation has ended 2018 by awarding grants to 31 non-profit organizations. Since its launch in 2006, the CareSource Foundation has provided over 1,300 Ohio nonprofit organizations nearly $17 million to strengthen and support community initiatives.

The CareSource Foundation provides grants to non-profits who are working to eliminate poverty, provide services to low and moderate-income families, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues.

“Health care is only one component in the complex lives of our consumers and community,” said CareSource Foundation Vice President Cathy Ponitz. “The CareSource Foundation enables us to transcend standard health care and reach into our local communities to better understand and solve social issues. Our grantees have become outstanding partners in our work to eradicate poverty and create healthier families and communities.”

Among the receipients were local organizations such as the Fisher-Nightingale Houses (Statewide) is a veteran-focused organization that provides housing and accommodations for families of veterans receiving care at the local VA hospital. The CareSource Foundation Grant will provide 13,500 nights of stay for veterans’ families at no cost. Family Violence Prevention Center also received a grant.

CareSource is a nonprofit, multistate health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. For more information go to caresource.com.