Fran’s Favorites: For the new year

We had a great Christmas with all the kids and grandkids!

And needless to say, we did a lot of cooking. Some of my grandkids really love to help. They loved making gingerbread kids and stars and dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls and biscuits and oodles of noodles. I can’t believe I used the entire 25 pound bag of flour!

And as we visited friends for holiday parties I tasted lots of delicious foods and picked up a couple of fun recipes. The stuffed bread recipe is delicious and you can make it with or without the artichoke hearts. We also enjoyed making the taquitos with apple pie filling and small flour tortillas. Jeanie’s mom made these for the Around the World Christmas Party at school for a Mexican treat.

I hope you enjoy these recipes. And our diet starts Jan, 2.

Stuffed Artichoke Bread

1 loaf Italian or French bread

1/2 cup butter

6 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 1/2 cups sour cream

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, cubed

1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons parsley flakes

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1 14 oz. can artichokes, drained, chopped (optional)

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet or jelly roll pan with foil. Cut bread in half lengthwise. Hollow out each half; tear bread into bite-sized pieces. Saute garlic in butter. Add bread pieces. Toss and stir until bread absorbs butter. In large bowl, combine brad mixture, sesame seeds, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley, lemon pepper and artichokes. Mound inside bread halves. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Place bread halves on prepared baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. To serve, slice in 2-inch pieces or cube and serve with tooth-picks.

Apple Pie Taquitos

1 20 oz. can apple pie filling, or make your own

12 medium soft flour tortillas

1/4 cup butter unsalted, melted

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil. Lay a tortilla flat and top with a couple tablespoons of apple pie filling. Roll tortillas tightly, brush with butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until golden on top.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/01/web1_FranDeWine-2-.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, guest columnist and wife of Ohio Attorney General and Governor-Elect Mike DeWine.

