Treat crosswalk lights like regular stoplight

XENIA — To stop or not to stop.

That’s what many drivers are wondering when they approach a crosswalk with signals in Xenia as they see myriad flashing lights. Police Chief Randy Person solved the riddle for residents at the Dec. 27 city council meeting.

He said treat the flashing lights — which many times are mounted to a pole in the ground — like a regular overhead signal.

If the light is solid red, motorists must stop until the light is no longer red. If the light is flashing red, motorists must stop as if there was a stop sign there, make sure the crosswalk is clear, then proceed through.

A flashing or solid yellow light is a warning light that the signal will be changing and motorists should proceed through the crosswalk with caution. However there is no requirement to stop unless there is someone crossing the street.

Person said once a pedestrian is in the crosswalk, they have the right of way.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.